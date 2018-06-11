Galligan qualifies to run for District 24 county commissioner

Galligan is the mother of two sons, Zak and Alex.

“Wilson County has been a great place to raise my children. I want future generations to enjoy the Wilson County that we have now with strong schools, a robust economy and a welcoming community,” said Galligan. “When I moved here years ago, I was pregnant with my second child and my husband, Devin, had terminal brain cancer. The community lifted us up in prayer and love. It still means the world to us.”

Zak attends Cumberland University, and Alex attends high school in Wilson County.

Galligan is an educator in Wilson County Schools and an adjunct professor of English at Cumberland University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Cumberland and earned her master’s degree in English from Belmont University in 2016. Galligan donated her thesis, “That’s Just the Way it Was,” a historical research of Wilson County to Wilson County Archives. She is currently completing a second master’s degree in organizational leadership at Belmont.

“I am proud to be an educator in Wilson County,” Galligan said. “Our high-achieving schools are a primary reason that people are moving here. As a county commissioner, I want to make sure we maintain our great schools and support our educators and staff while being a good steward of taxpayers’ money.”

Galligan was named Teacher of the Year in 2018 for the Adult High School and selected as a Woman of Wilson County by a local publication. She serves on the Middle Tennessee youth division of the Workforce Development Board and is a member of First United Methodist Church.

“I want future citizens of Wilson County to enjoy the same thriving community that we currently have,” Galligan said. “Our county is one of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee, and with that growth, we need leadership that is transparent and communicative with the taxpayers of Wilson County. Through proactive solutions, strong infrastructure and careful planning, we can keep Wilson County strong. Planning for Wilson County’s future takes place now.”

Galligan challenged incumbent District 24 Commissioner Joy Bishop in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.