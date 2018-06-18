Lynn announces re-election bid for state House District 57

“As representative, I have worked hard every day to help our district,” Lynn said. “I am a conservative Republican, so that is how I vote, but party has never mattered to me when it comes to helping the people who live in our district. Responding to your emails, phone calls and needs is more than a duty, it is my mission and one of the greatest privileges of my life. Today, I announce that I am seeking re-election to the state House in order to continue my mission of public service.”

Lynn said she is proud to uphold Jeffersonian principles such as limited government, states’ rights, free enterprise and Constitutional freedoms. She touted her endorsements, including Tennessee Right to Life, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Tennessee Professional Firefighters and the Tennessee Realtors Legislative Fund.

“I remain faithfully pro-Second Amendment, and I am consistently “A” rated,” Lynn said.

“Two years ago, I promised to use the budget surplus to cut taxes and improve our roads, and that is just what we did. The IMPROVE Act cut the food tax, factory taxes, eliminated the Hall income tax and cut property taxes for disabled veterans and low-income seniors; it also provided TDOT funding so that today, we have $108 million in road projects occurring in Wilson County, including State Route 109, State Route 141, Interstate 40 and many others.”

Lynn said she is a public servant rather than a politician.

“I focus on results, not rhetoric,” she said. “I am very proud of my record as a proven conservative representative.”

Lynn said in total since elected in 2012, she voted for $740 million in tax cuts while dramatically increasing education funding. She said Tennessee has remained the number one state for job growth for six years running.

“Our economic reforms have grown our economy, and our state government reforms generated a huge budget surplus of unspent tax dollars,” Lynn said. “By focusing on these two areas of reform, we have been able to provide Tennesseans with tax cuts and improve roads and education.”

Lynn said she is proud of the dollars used to increase education funding by $1.3 billion; fully funding the BEP, teacher pay and insurance, school health and safety and career and technical education. She also said she voted to eliminate Common Core and quickly address the TNReady issues.

“Because of our excellent teachers, the hard work of our students and the additional financial support from the legislature, Wilson County Schools are among the top in the state,” Lynn said. “Today, Tennessee has the fastest-improving test scores and graduation rates in the nation.”

Additionally, she said the governor and legislature allocated $30 million to school safety during the past session.

Lynn also touted the responsible use of the $2 billion surplus, which restored funds taken from TDOT long ago, replenished the rainy-day fund, kicked off the road projects in the IMPROVE Act and addressed a backlog of badly needed capital maintenance and improvement projects for state properties.

An initiative she spearheaded this session was the Congressional Prayer Caucus’ “National Motto Bill.” With its passage, the national motto – “In God We Trust” – will be displayed in schools across Tennessee.

Wilson County has not only benefitted from increased road funding, but it has also received $13 million in economic and community development aid; $2.5 million for parks; $900,000 in multimodal access grants; and $390,000 in litter grants. “Infrastructure improvements provided by these funds bring us jobs and a better life,” Lynn said. “As a result, this year and over the last few, 21 new major employers have located in Wilson County, generating a $450 million in total investment.

“I ask for the honor of your vote in order to serve you again in the Tennessee General Assembly. I have truly done my best every day to be the most effective, attentive and responsive legislator, and that will never change.”

Lynn is chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee, member of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee and the House Ethics Committee. She was elected by her peers to the Fiscal Review Committee and appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to the state Workforce Development Board and to the board of directors of Launch Tennessee.

She and her husband, Michael, have been married for 34 years. They live on Green Harbor Road. They are members of First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. They have two adult children, Master Sgt. Michael Lynn Jr. and Grace Douchette, and six grandchildren. Lynn has a bachelor’s degree in economics and works as a financial analyst.

For more information about Lynn and her campaign, visit susanlynn.us.