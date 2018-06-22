Tommy Hay announces write-in candidacy for US Senate seat

Due to what he called unjust actions taken by the Tennessee Republican Party in April, Hay’s name will not appear on the ballot, but can be written in as a Republican candidate, and he was certified by the Tennessee Election Commission to be a write-in candidate.

Even though Hay has never held a political office, he said he has more than 28 years service with the military and is a veteran who two and a half years in Vietnam, and worked as a civilian contractor for the military in operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

He said he has extensive schooling and knowledge in the administrative, logistics and transportation fields. He is a 1968 graduate of Shelbyville Central High School, completed several classes at Austin Peay State University, finished several real estate classes and has a real estate license in retired status.

“I am not a politician and don’t want to be called one,” Hay said. “I would love the opportunity to serve you in helping to straightening the mess out left by the Obama administration. I believe in the traditional American marriage, saving the Social Security savings program, taking care of the elderly, a strong military and putting our God first as the pilot. The 10 Commandments need to be displayed in every school and federal building, and praying is an honor and blessing and not a disgrace. “I believe all Americans should have free TV, and no one should have to pay for the garbage shown daily. I believe I can, in no way, do any worse in representing you as anyone else.”

Hay lives in Monterey and has an extended immediate military family. His father served in World War II, and his son has more than 20 years of service, serving in Afghanistan and is still on active duty. His son-in-law is a retired veteran and served in Operation Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. His daughter and daughter-in-law each served a tour in the Army, and his oldest grandson joined after high school and currently has more than two years of military service.

“A write in vote for Tommy N. Hay is a vote for the republic of the U.S.A,” he said.

To learn more about Hay and his campaign, visit tommynhay.com.