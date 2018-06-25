Fields announces candidacy for District 1 commission seat

The district encompasses Cherry Point, Hermitage Harbor, Green Acres, Twin Lakes Cove, Harbor View, Highland Estates, Lakeshore, Langford Cove, Langford Farms, Hunters’ Crossing, Shiloh Park, Indian Lake Farms, Rolling Hills Estates, Sherwood Forest, Springmont, Woodlake, Woodlake Condo and Woodside and Saundersville Road from General Kershaw Drive to Westport Drive.

Fields lived in the same home in Hunters’ Crossing for the entire 30 years, reflecting his love for Wilson County and the desire to make the wisest decisions affecting the present and future of District 1.

Born in Swainsboro, Georgia in 1948, he was educated in the public-school system of Emanuel County, Georgia, then attended and graduated from South Georgia College and the University of Georgia. After answering his call from “Uncle Sam” during the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in September 1972. He then returned to his hometown to assist his father in the family business. After seven years, he was offered the opportunity to be employed by UST, a Fortune 500 company. Accepting that offer resulted in a 25-year commitment and early retirement at 55. During his employment as a sales and marketing manager, he prepared and managed multi-million budgets, more than 100 personnel, either directly or indirectly, and planned both short-term and long-term goals for his area.

“All this experience will assist me in making wise and effective decisions in my role as your commissioner,” Fields said.

He is married to his wife, Pat, for almost 28 years, and they have two children and four grandchildren. They are both active members of Tulip Grove Baptist Church in Old Hickory, where they sing in the adult choir and are substitute Sunday school teachers. He volunteers, whether during vacation Bible school, church mission trips to both domestic and international locations or helping victims after a natural disaster.

He has worked in a mobile food kitchen during the great Nashville flood, has cut trims after Hurricanes Katrina, Ivan and Gustav, a lake effect snowstorm in New York and after multiple ice storms in Oklahoma and Missouri. One of his most challenging volunteer opportunities was to go to Ache, Sumatra, Indonesia after a tsunami of 2004.

“This shows that I have a heart to serve, and that is what I will be as your county commissioner, a public servant,” Fields said.

With the immense and rapid growth, which Wilson County has experienced and is experiencing, Mr. Fields said he will rely upon his conservative values, views and experience to address some of the pressing needs such as county infrastructure, education and school safety and the effective use of tax dollars.

“I know how to manage budgets, and the value of every dollar as shown in my work and now as a retired citizen on a fixed income,” Fields said.

He is an active member of Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 in Mt. Juliet where is a member of the Honor Guard. This is a free service provided any honorably discharged veteran if requested by their family. He also maintains memberships in the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 in Lebanon, Sons of the American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution, National Rifle Association, Wilson County Right to Life and the First Families of Georgia 1733-93. He said he hails from a long line of patriots as his ancestors fought in the American Revolution, the Civil War, World War I and World War II.

“I am totally committed to my county, my state and my country,” Fields said.

“District 1 needs a commissioner who loves his community, has ties to the community and seeks to secure the future for his community. I believe that living in District 1 for 30 years, having a granddaughter in West Wilson Middle School and being a visionary makes me the right choice for the voters of District 1. Therefore, I humbly ask for your vote Aug. 2.”

Fields will face Tim Roehler in the District 1 commission race Aug. 2 after current District 1 Commissioner Becky Siever chose not to seek re-election. Early voting will be July 13-28.