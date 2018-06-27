NRA endorses Black, Beavers backs Lee, Huckabee touts Boyd for governor

The NRA said Black is the only Tennessee gubernatorial candidate with an “A” rating and perfect record on Second Amendment issues.

“For over two decades Diane Black has been a steadfast supporter of our constitutional right to self-defense. She has never wavered in the fight to expand and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Chris W. Cox, chairman of the NRA-PVF. “Diane Black has a perfect record on Second Amendment issues, and we enthusiastically endorse her candidacy.”

Black co-sponsored and voted for the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which NRA officials said was the strongest self-defense legislation to pass the U.S House.

“The NRA represents six million of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment in our nation, and I am honored to have their support in my race for governor,” Black said. “As governor, I will always fight to protect the Second Amendment and defend the hundreds of thousands of gun owners in Tennessee.”

She voted to protect the Second Amendment rights of the nation’s veterans and voted to repeal the Obama administration’s regulation that denied many Social Security beneficiaries their Second Amendment rights, NRA officials said.

“As a concealed carry permit holder, Diane Black doesn’t just vote the right way on the Second Amendment, she actively exercises her constitutional right to self-protection and is passionate about safeguarding the right of all law-abiding Tennesseans to protect themselves and the people they love,” Cox said.

The NRA said Black has always opposed any attempt to ban firearms, ban ammunition or restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.

“Tennesseans can trust Diane Black to stand strong in defense of their constitutional freedoms. On behalf of the NRA’s six million members, we urge all Second Amendment supporters to vote Diane Black for governor,” said Cox.

Beavers, former state senator and current Wilson County mayoral candidate, endorsed Lee for governor.

“It is an honor to have the support of a Tennessee conservative leader like Mae Beavers. Maria and I got to know Mae and her husband, Jerry, on the campaign trail, and I know they both have a deep passion and love for Tennessee and our nation. Her leadership in the conservative movement and in the legislature is well known to all, and I am humbled and grateful to have her joining my team.”

Lee said he’s the only candidate in the Republican primary to have an endorsement from a former gubernatorial candidate in the election cycle. He said the endorsement showed the continued momentum for his campaign and that conservatives are rallying around him heading into early voting next month.

Lee is chairman of Lee Co., a family owned construction, facilities and home services company with offices and operations throughout Middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and southern Kentucky. Lee Co. employs more than 1,200 people and has annual revenue in excess of $220 million.

In addition to his work with Lee Co., Lee is also active in Triple L Ranch, a fourth-generation family farm, which operates a 1,000-acre, 400-head Hereford cattle operation, providing natural beef to farmers markets and farm to table restaurants throughout Middle Tennessee.

Huckabee announced his endorsement of Boyd in a new television ad originally aired Friday.

Huckabee, a notable voice for the conservative movement, threw his support behind Boyd as a conservative businessman who Huckabee described as strong on key issues like illegal immigration and pro-life values. Huckabee said he also supports Boyd’s background as a businessman who looks to disrupt career politicians.

“Randy Boyd has spent his life building a company from scratch, and like President Trump, he knows what it takes to disrupt government-as-usual,” said Huckabee.

Huckabee also recognized Boyd’s commitment to faith and empowering families. “Randy believes what really matters in our communities is faith, family and a good-paying job,” said Huckabee.

The endorsement ad will air across network and cable channels, as well as campaign social media. The ad may be viewed at youtu.be/R65BFR37w-E.

“I admire Gov. Huckabee’s leadership and all he has contributed to the conservative movement as a consistent voice for faith and family values,” said Boyd. “I am honored to have his endorsement and continued support, and will lean on his counsel in the days to come.”

Popular in Tennessee when he ran for president in 2008, Huckabee outpaced the field and won Tennessee’s Republican presidential primary against Sen. John McCain, former Gov. Mitt Romney and several others.

An entrepreneur, business and philanthropic leader, Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., which is headquartered in Knoxville. First started out of the back of Boyd’s van, the company today produces more than 4,600 pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe and SportDOG with more than 700 employees and annual revenues of $400 million.

Boyd previously served in Gov. Bill Haslam’s cabinet as the state commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and earlier while serving as the governor’s special advisor on higher education was the architect of the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to technical or community college tuition-free.

The state primaries will be Aug. 2. Early voting will be July 13-28. Other Republican candidates include state House Speaker Beth Harwell, Basil Marceaux Sr. and Kay White. Democratic candidates include former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.