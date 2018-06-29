Marlowe qualifies to run for Wilson County commission District 22 seat

“I have been fortunate to serve Wilson County residents as a county commissioner in two different districts and as a member of Wilson County Schools,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe served as District 1 county commissioner for 10 years and as District 22 county commissioner for 12 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve on many committees, including animal control, development and tourism, education, emergency management, health and welfare, reapportionment, insurance, legislative ad hoc, public works, rules, steering and budget,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe also served Wilson County as an educator, coach and school administrator. He started his career in 1978 as a math teacher and football coach at Mt. Juliet Junior High School, which is currently West Wilson Middle School. Eight years later, he was chosen to be the principal at Lakeview Elementary School, staying there for 21 years before returning to West Wilson Middle School as principal for 11 years. Most recently Marlowe was asked to be the lead principal at Southside School in Lebanon.

“My desire to serve the public is partially due to the example provided by my dad,” Marlowe said. “Not only was he a successful businessman, dad was elected to various positions in local government, as well as in his home church. I’m proud to say that I’ve been able to follow in his footsteps in both of those areas.”

Marlowe and his wife, Sheila, have been married for 42 years. They have two sons, Patrick and Josh, and one grandson, Jordan.

“We are all members of Hermitage Church of the Nazarene where Josh and I both have served on the church board,” he said.

Marlowe’s undergraduate degree was earned from Trevecca Nazarene University, and he received a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I’m grateful that I’ve been allowed to work with some very good people on the county commission over the years,” he said. “I’m also proud of some of our most recent accomplishments that have made Wilson County stronger and more capable of taking care of our residents. We’ve taken steps to improve our financial standing that has resulted in a much higher bond rating at the state level. The commission found ways to increase revenue streams to lighten the load on property owners. We’ve also implemented a pay plan that helps find and keep good county employees.”

Marlowe said he considers himself a servant leader and believes a person must be a good follower to be a good leader.

“I consider the role of a county commissioner as someone with a desire to take care of people,” he said. “Caring for people is not for extra credit on a test; it is the test. I prefer to focus on results, not unnecessary posturing. We need to address important issues in our county without allowing egos and small pockets of divergent individuals to have a biased influence on the process.

“Early voting is July 13-28, and Election Day is Aug. 2. I would appreciate your vote and would be honored to serve again as District 22 county commissioner.”

Three opponents – Henry Jackson, John Jankowich and Matt Wilson – challenged Marlowe for the District 22 commission seat.