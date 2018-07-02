Walker announces re-election campaign for District 10 county commission seat

The east-west boundaries are from Curd Road to South Greenhill Road with Lebanon Road and Division Street to the north and south in Mt. Juliet. His home is in Woodland Place subdivision and is surrounded by Mt. Juliet High School, Mt. Juliet Middle School and Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.

Walker was appointed to the commission in 2014 to serve out the vacancy in District 3 due to the death of Fred Weston. He won the seat by a 16-5 vote. Former District 10 Commissioner Nathan Clariday offered his continued support of Walker by pulling his petition for re-election on the commission for the 2014-2018 term.

Walker said he has always been active in the community with service as president of the Woodland Place Homeowners Association, treasurer of the Hickory Hills Homeowners Association and a member of the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Rotary clubs and the Tyler Cates American Legion Post. He helped a group of concerned parents form Parents United to Learn in a Safe Environment or PULSE. They successfully made their case before the Wilson County Board of Education and commission for the construction of the existing Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

His management and leadership include a successful Naval career with service on aircraft carriers, minesweepers and overseas commands. He earned two Navy Achievement Medals and attended Naval Nuclear Power School and several other electrical and utility accounting schools. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at The Citadel. Most recently, he earned a master’s degree in business administration at Cumberland University.

While studying for his undergraduate degree, he performed internships with the South Carolina World Trade Institute, the AMVETS Service Organization in support of veterans appealing adjudicated cases before boards of appeals and worked at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Walker said he is a strong advocate for military veterans and their families and helped spearhead the fundraising efforts for the Wilson County Veteran’s Plaza and Museum.

In the private sector Walker worked in internet technology integration, corporate and regional operations, security and safety roles for a Fortune 500 company. He had responsibilities of $200 million in inventory assets in support of sales more than $1 billion. He successfully increased inventory turns and reduced shrinkages by rooting out corruption and assisting audit with fraud investigations. By implementing a safety program, the company realized a $330,000 reduction in reportable losses. Most recently, he has served as a national service manager and pricing administrator for a local manufacturer of high-efficiency boiler and water heating products.

Walker said he has strong business acumen in accountability and reliability while serving the citizens of Wilson County. He chairs the Cable TV Committee, which recently launched the video broadcasting of the commission meetings to provide transparency and easy access to local government. The committee also works closely with cable and broadband providers in service and accessibility matters. To these ends, a local broadband provider was awarded the second-largest state grant of $1.725 million to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of Wilson, Smith and DeKalb counties citizens as part of a state Economic and Development Commission rural development program.

Walker said he is a firm supporter of education, which accounts for roughly 72 percent of the county budget. He has voted for capital outlays for school construction projects building excess capacity to stay ahead of the rapid growth in Wilson County. The efforts eliminated portable classrooms and created a much safer environment for students. His wife is a 30-year teacher in public schools and retired her career at Mt. Juliet Elementary School. He has voted for teacher, bus driver and administrator pay raises and will continue to support equitable pay in the future. The Mt. Juliet Library also underwent an extensive expansion during his tenure.

With his balanced approach and experience, he said he enjoys great working relationships with county department heads, as well as local and state elected officials. Walker recently received the endorsement from the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association.

“Sheila and I have lived in Mt. Juliet for the past 21 years and continue to work tirelessly in support of local needs,” Walker said. “With your vote for re-election to the county commission, I will continue to promote a fair-and-balanced approach to Wilson County government and be a conservative, fiscal steward of county finances.”

Stephen Thomas challenged Walker for the District 10 seat on the commission in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.