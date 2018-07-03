Davis qualifies to run for the office of Wilson County register of deeds

The Wilson County native, former small business owner, husband and father of three announced his candidacy for the seat in early 2018, however, Davis said holding a public office has been a dream for much longer.

“I have always wanted to run for the office,” he said. “I’ve wanted for quite some time to serve my community and the register of deeds office would allow me to do just that.”

Davis said the register of deeds office holds public records for the county. He vowed that if he is elected, he would ensure the office is run smoothly and everyone is greeted with a smile.

Davis commended retiring Register of Deeds Bev Spickard, who has held the office for more than two decades.

“As someone who desires to help our community, the longevity of his public service is admirable,” Davis said.

Davis grew up in the Tuckers Crossroads community. He is the son of attorney Tim Davis and Freeman Foals owner Delaine Freeman Smith and the stepson of Chancellor C.K. Smith.

“My family has a lot of history here dating all the way back to 1799 when our ancestor, William McClain, helped found the county court system,” he said. “It seems we have all worked in the court system in some aspect.”

For the past two years, Davis said he’s had the pleasure to serve as a deputy clerk in the clerk and masters office for Barbara Webb.

“The day-to-day activities of the office are filing legal documents for chancery and probate court,” he said. “A typical day in the office includes filing motions for attorneys, helping customers at the front desk and searching for documents in the archives.”

Davis is a graduate of Lebanon High School.

His mother, Delaine Davis, said he is not a stranger to hard work. Davis started a small business while he was still in high school.

“What started as mowing a few yards took off,” Davis said. “By the time I graduated, I was the owner of Davis Landscaping. We did landscape and grounds maintenance work for residential and commercial customers. I believe my experience operating a small business and working in the clerk and masters office gives me the tools to run an efficient office.”

The last few months have been busy for Davis. He hit the campaign trail – and became a father for the third time in May.

“My family has been a tremendous asset to me on the campaign trail. Everyone has pitched in to help and are doing everything they can to support me on this journey. My wife, Holly, has especially been helpful – even with it being very time consuming and us having three young children,” he said.

Children include daughter, Anna Grace, 8, son, Huck, 2, and newest addition, Hadley.

Despite the tremendous joy and support, Davis said he’s also experienced a great loss.

His maternal grandfather, John Bryan Freeman, died in June. Freeman was a founding member and served on the board of directors for Wilson Bank & Trust for more than 31 years.

“My grandfather was a great influence on my life. I will surely miss him. He taught me many life lessons but specifically taught me to work hard and be kind to people,” Davis said.

Davis said he wants to carry on that type of legacy in Wilson County.

“I feel like everybody says this, but I enjoy serving the public,” he said. “Now is my chance to do that at a higher level – and help anyone who walks through that door.”

With Spickard, the current register of deeds, not seeking re-election, Davis and Jackie Murphy qualified to run for the office in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.