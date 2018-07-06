Former White House correspondent Anne Compton speaks at Spring Outing

Light lunch and champagne were served to the 400 guests in attendance, which included CedarStone Bank president Bob McDonald, vice regent of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

The featured keynote speaker was former ABC White House correspondent Anne Compton, a broadcasting veteran and the first woman assigned to cover the White House on a full-time basis by a network television news organization.

“Anne did a terrific job as she shared stories of her 40-plus year career of reporting on the White House,” McDonald said. “Our guests found her to be very engaging, and she really enjoyed her time with us. The Spring Outing is an important event as it serves to bring special awareness to Andrew Jackson, his home and his legacy.”

Compton captivated the audience with her stories of covering administrations dating back to President Gerald Ford and brought awareness to the Andrew Jackson Foundation. The foundation, which teaches American history in classrooms onsite and through web conferences across the nation, continues its preservation of the Hermitage, a National Historic Landmark.