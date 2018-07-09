Major announces re-election bid for trustee

Major said when he came into office as Wilson County’s trustee, he promised the people of Wilson County to put the county checking account out for bid. This gave all Wilson County banks the opportunity to bid for the money, he said.

“This was the first time in the history of the Wilson County trustee’s office this had been done,” Major said. “This guaranteed taxpayers the best rate of return on their money and generated more than $4 million in non-tax revenue.”

Major said he also bid out the trustee’s bond, which saved Wilson County more than $9,000.

In 1973, Tennessee implemented a state-funded program to assist the elderly taxpayers who qualified. Major said when he came into office in 2006, there were only 460 residents on the program.

“As of today, there are more than 1,400 enrolled,” Major said. “Each year in office, I have gone to all senior centers in Wilson County, many retirement homes, various churches and used the radio and newspapers to make as many seniors as possible aware of the program. I pushed for and was able to get local assistance, as well.

“Wilson County now offers $150 additional property tax relief for qualified seniors. Our senior citizens have paid property taxes all their lives. Now, it is time for us to help them. I will always strive to help the elderly and the needy, and regardless of who you are, I will treat you fairly, equally and respectfully.

“I respectfully ask for your vote to re-elect me as your Wilson County trustee – the taxpayers’ friend.”

Al Partee Jr. challenged Major for Wilson County trustee in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.