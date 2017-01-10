Goodall Homes to hold showcase for new homes

The event will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The Grove at Five Oaks offers maintenance-free living in the heart of the established Five Oaks neighborhood. Located on two holes of the 18-hole championship golf course, these energy-efficient homes offer one-level, zero-step entry with optional bonus room or loft per plan and a spacious kitchen,” said Rachael Holland Overall, director of marketing for Goodall Homes.

“The Grove at Five Oaks features our villas product line. Current floorplan offerings include the Arlington and Georgetown plans. Villas range from 1,635 to 2,327 square feet with two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Maintenance-free living means homeowners don’t have to worry about landscaping, mowing or maintaining a yard – that’s all included in the homeowners association.”

Located on 29 acres, Goodall plans to build 114 residential structures, that will feature sets of two-attached homes with all sides bricked. Construction of the community began in October. Overall said Goodall expects the community should be built out in four or five years.

“With the purchase of a Goodall Homes villa, homeowners can choose one of the following free six-month memberships to Five Oaks Golf and Country Club, full golf membership; dining room membership; or pool, tennis, swimming membership,” Overall said.

The utilities are located underground and there are curbed streets and maintained greenways, she said.

The home prices start in the mid-$200,000s to low-$300,000s, depending on the floor plan and features.

Goodall Homes currently builds villas in neighborhoods, including StoneBridge in Lebanon and Carellton in Gallatin.

The homes can also be visited at any time. The office is open Sundays and Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit goodallhomes.com.