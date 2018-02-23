RE 59 becomes newest real estate agency in Lebanon

The company will emphasize mobile marketing efforts, geo-targeted and geo-farming digital marketing strategies to further enhance the client experience.

RE 59 was founded by Adrian Jackson, nationally renowned business consultant and entrepreneur, who was recognized by producers of Bravo TV and Spike TV for his expertise in marketing and business development.

“RE 59 is a unique real estate boutique experience because of our attention to building enduring relationships with our clients,” Jackson said. “We’re passionate about marketing, advertising and helping anyone who dreams of owning their piece of Tennessee. We represent buyers and sellers of real estate throughout a transaction, and we’re passionate about creating, designing and deploying effective marketing solutions for our clients. Our approach to marketing is nontraditional for our industry hence the utilization of technology further enhancing the sales and purchase process. We understand every client’s needs are different and goals vary per situation.”

Whether a client is selling a house, buying a home or leasing commercial space for a growing business, results are realized through creativity, utilization of data and analytics, thus keeping overhead low and extending the savings to our clients, Jackson said.

“Our goal is to execute the most effcient and effective real estate transaction experience, ultimately achieving a global reach with a local touch,” said Jackson.

RE 59 was launched in January in Lebanon. Jackson said the company is a full-service real estate agency uniquely that uniquely provides advanced marketing and sales solutions.

“We represent purchasers of real estate while locating property, negotiating from a position of strength, writing contracts and submission of contracts,” Jackson said. “Also, we love to assist entrepreneurs and business owners with locating an ideal location for their commercial real estate needs.”

Jackson said RE 59 is infinitely confident in its ability to provide premium services with an unmatched value. He said the company is driven to remain ahead of the technological curve so, it can continue to help clients achieve and exceed personal, professional and monetary goals.

“If you’re in the market for real estate in Lebanon and would like to interview us to assist you in achieving your real estate goals, we would love the opportunity to speak with you,” Jackson said.

RE 59 may be reached at 844-615-0059 or 615-260-6010 or info@re59.com. The office is at 104 W. Main St. in Lebanon.