Lebanon man receives top award from National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association

Since 1992, Womble was involved with the organization to lend his financial and leadership skills wherever needed. He joined the NSDA board of directors in 1993 and served as treasurer from 1997-99.

Womble also participated as a panelist during leadership day and regularly serves as a moderator during breakout sessions at the annual NSDA symposiums. He is currently chair of both the audit and investment committees.

“Charlie Womble has always shown commitment, leadership and vision for the NSDA,” said NSDA president Charlie Reavis.

Living with abductor spasmodic dysphonia since 1989, Womble recalled undergoing a period when he didn’t know what was wrong with his voice. He believed it was stress related. He underwent surgery in an attempt to help with his vocal symptoms, which unfortunately was unsuccessful.

“For over two years, I had been unable to speak above a whisper and used a loud speaker to conduct and participate in meetings,” Womble said.

With the hope to regain his voice, he received nine botulinum toxin injections between 1992-95, and with the help of voice therapy, he has seen some lasting improvement from the procedures.

“It is indeed an honor to receive the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association’s Dot Sowerby Pioneer Award,” Womble said. “This award is named after one who is not only a pioneer, but also a great leader and tireless worker bee all rolled into one. It has been a privilege to serve with Dot and all those dedicated and committed officers, board members and other NSDA leaders I’ve come to know and call my friends over the last 25 years. It has been and continues to be an awesome journey that will not end until we find a cure for spasmodic dysphonia and related voice conditions.”

Womble currently continues to be a leader and role model for those in the spasmodic dysphonia community. The NSDA thanked him for his devotion and support.

The National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association is a grassroots nonprofit organization that provides patient support, education and research funding to find a cause and cure for spasmodic dysphonia.