Woodfin named NCAA statistical champion

The junior from Mt. Juliet High recorded 12 total assists for an average of 0.63 assists per contest. He tallied a season-best four points at VMI in October and recorded three multi-assist games this season. In his career, he has assisted on 17 goals.

Woodfin finished the season playing in 19 of the 20 matches. He led the Buccaneer squad in total points (22), game-winning goals (3) and assists. He netted five goals for the second-most on the team.

ETSU was 10-0 when Woodfin recorded at least one point in a match. He recorded at least one point in three straight games from Oct. 11-18, and during that three-game stretch, he earned five assists.

Woodfin was named Southern Conference Player of the Week in September and was also named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team by recording a goal and an assist against UNCG in the semifinals.