Men announce 2017 schedule

The Phoenix will open the season with three consecutive home matches beginning August 24 against Christian Brothers along with outings versus Midway (Aug. 28) and John Brown (Aug. 31). The club will hit the road for outings at Tennessee Wesleyan (Sept. 6) and Milligan (Sept. 10) before returning home to face Fisk on Sept. 12.

Cumberland heads to West Virginia Tech on Sept. 16 and then plays three straight home matches in a six-day stretch beginning Sept. 20 against Martin Methodist. CU will also play host to Oakland City on Sept. 23 and begin Mid-South Conference action versus the University of the Cumberlands on Sept. 26.

Perhaps the toughest week of the season will start the month of October with road outings at Campbellsville (Oct. 3) and Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 6). The Phoenix will alternate home and road matches the rest of the regular season, playing host to Georgetown College (Oct. 13), Pikeville (Oct. 21) and Georgia Gwinnett (Oct. 28) along with road outings at Shawnee State (Oct. 18) and Life (Oct. 25).

The Mid-South Conference Championships will begin November 3 with the quarterfinals. Semifinals and finals for the conference tournament are set for Nov. 9-10, with all matches in Bowling Green, Ky.

The NAIA Championship Opening Round will take place Nov. 18 and the 59th annual NAIA Championships are set for Nov. 27-Dec. 2 in Delray Beach, Fla.

West Virginia Tech, Campbellsville, John Brown and Georgia Gwinnett all played in the NAIA Championship Opening Round last season, with West Virginia Tech losing in overtime in the quarterfinals.