Wilson United Soccer League’s fall registration is under way online until Aug. 5 at www.wilsonunited.org. In-person signings are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July at Dick’s Sports Goods in Mt. Juliet and from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5 at The Village Camp in Lebanon. Cost for U5-15 is $85, which includes eight games and a jersey ($10 discount if using a previous season’s jersey). For 18-older, the coast is $40 for a six-game schedule on Saturday afternoons with jersey included. For more information, visit the league’s website or phone 615-416-2505.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.

MJHS volleyball trivia night July 18

A trivia night fundraiser benefitting Mt. Juliet High’s volleyball program will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 in the MJHS cafeteria. Entry fee is $10 per person or $50 for a five-person team. Desserts and drinks will be provided and door prizes awarded. Text coach Jennifer Wilson at 615-974-1585 for more information.

Blue Devil Golf Classic on Aug. 12

The Lebanon Blue Devil Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the LHS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, will be held Aug. 12 at Pine Creek Golf Course, 1835 Logue Rd., Mt. Juliet. Registration will run from 7-7:45 a.m. with the shotgun start for the four-person scramble at 8. Lunch will follow the round. Breakfast will also be provided. Entry fee is $100. For more information, call tournament directors Jim McDowell at 615-347-2531 or Cory Barrett at 615-804-2750.