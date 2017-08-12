Lebanon goes 3-1 in preseason tournament

The Lady Devils and Mt. Juliet each finished with seven points. A homeschool team had six and Watertown four.

Lebanon didn’t allow a goal until the finale when the homeschool team won 1-0.

The Lady Devils defeated Middle Tennessee Christian 4-0. Olivia Powers scored twice. Ashley Grimes posted an assist as she and Isabella Simmons each scored the other goals. Danielle Redmond racked up a pair of assists.

Lebanon shut out Watertown 7-0 as Grimes scored a hat trick. Powers, Redmond, Simmons and Peyton Ballou each added a goal. Redmond, Grimes, Erin Ostrander and Abby Bode had assists.

The Lady Devils shut out Glencliff 6-0 as Ballou, Grimes, Simmons, Ostrander, Taylor Williams and Allison Burruss scored. Bode and Grimes had assists.

Lebanon went undefeated in four games during Panther Play Day on Aug. 5 at Portland.

LHS will have a pair of home games as the regular season kicks off this week. Cookeville will come to Lebanon on Tuesday and Glencliff on Thursday. Both kickoffs will be at 6 p.m.