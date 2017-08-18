Lebanon finishes off Glencliff early

The Lady Devils led 8-0 at halftime. Grimes assisted on an Isabella Simmons score. Taylor Williams and Olivia Powers also found the back of the net as Lebanon evened its record at 1-1.

Molly Wilkerson wrapped up the scoring with 30:22 remaining, at which point the game was stopped. Allison Burruss also posted an assist.

The TSSAA Board of Control adapted the mercy rule for soccer at its June meeting. When the margin reaches nine goals at halftime or in the second half, the game is stopped. A margin of five goals will trigger a running clock.

Lady Saints win opener at MTCS 3-1

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian opened its season Thursday night with a 3-1 win at Middle Tennessee Christian.

Marcella Gallione assisted Aspen Lewis for the Lady Saints’ first score at the 11-minute mark before getting her own goal off an Amelia Lyons pass a minute before halftime.

Senior Carly Smith scored in the the 60th minute off a Mallie Fouch to put Mt. Juliet Christian up 3-0.

Middle Tennessee Christian finally broke through the Lady Saints’ defense in the 68th minute.

But Lyons, in addition to her assist, had 16 saves while senior centerback Caitlyn Smith had 18 defensive won balls.

“Great team effort overall for the first game,” said Mt. Juliet Christian coach Justin Berry, whose Lady Saints will travel to Carthage to take on Smith County at 7 p.m. Tuesday.