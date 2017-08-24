Williams scores twice, Watson adds goal and assist in 4-2 opening win

The Phoenix (1-0-0) dominated possession in the first half and missed a couple of good scoring chances but things changed just 16 seconds into the second period.

A miscommunication between a CBU defender and goalkeeper Victor Hoestbo, who had just entered the match, led to a free ball for Williams just inside the top of the box. He fired into an empty net for a 1-0 CU advantage.

Great work down the left side by the freshman Watson set up the second goal. He took on multiple defenders and crossed from just inside the by-line to the top of the six for Williams, who headed in his second goal of the match only 207 seconds later.

A rare occurrence helped the Bucs get back into the match, with Cumberland called for a foul in the box in the 55th minute, but CU’s Bennet Strutz saved Xavi Lao’s penalty kick. On the rebound the Phoenix were called for another penalty, just four seconds later, and Lao converted that PK, cutting the home team’s lead to 2-1.

Christian Brothers returned the favor less than two minutes later with a hand ball on a cross to the back post. The referee and linesman discussed the play before a penalty was awarded and Brian McNamara calmly converted the PK, extending the advantage to 3-1 in the 57th minute.

Cumberland’s miscue in the 64th minute made it a one-goal match again, though, with Strutz dropping a cross in traffic near the top of the box. Bernado Ferreira toe-poked the ball into the empty net for the Bucs.

Watson’s stellar play paid off again for the final goal of the match, with the Simi Valley, Calif., native beating three defenders and firing far post in the 72nd minute for his first goal of the year.

Strutz finished with three saves, none bigger than a point-blank shot at the back post from CBU’s Djordje Djordjovic that could have evened the match at three. Hoestbo posted a pair of saves, both of them preventing Williams from adding to his tally in the second half – one on a long header off a free kick and another from 15 yards that he dove and knocked away.

Cumberland will continue a three-match homestand to begin the season on Monday, taking on Midway at 3 p.m.