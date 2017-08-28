Cole’s hat trick lifts Lady Bears past Lebanon

Cole scored the first two goals off assists from Bella Agee for the Lady Bears. Maya Bender’s score opened a 3-0 halftime lead.

Cole’s third score made it 4-0 before Danielle Redmond broke the shutout 19 seconds later off an Ashley Grimes assist.

Agee’s third assist of the night set up Piercey Steele for the game’s final goal.

Mt. Juliet also won the junior-varsity match 5-2.

Kiara Cancilla scored two first-half goals for the Lady Bears while Briana Rivera and Savannah Fanter had the other goals for a 4-1 halftime lead. Karen Calderon connected for the Lady Devils with 10:19 left in the half.

Molly Wilkerson scored Lebanon’s second-half goal.