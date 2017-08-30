Gallione’s hat trick lifts Lady Saints past Tigerettes

The Tigerettes jumped to a 1-0 lead within the first two minutes.

Senior Aspen Lewis passed to Gallione for the tying score in the 28th minute for a 1-1 halftime tie.

Gallione put Mt. Juliet Christian in front 24 minutes into the second half on a pass from senior centerback Caitlyn Smith.

Eighth-grader Kyleigh Debow passed to Gallione for the insurance score with 18 minutes to play.

Amelia Lyons posted 15 saves for the Lady Saints, who are scheduled to play host to Wilson Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.