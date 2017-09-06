logo

Cumberland soccer

Women drop to 21st in NAIA coaches' poll

Staff Reports • Today at 4:29 PM

Cumberland dropped five spots into a tie for 21st in the first regular season edition of the NAIA women’s soccer coaches’ top 25 poll released late Tuesday by the national office.

This week’s poll takes into account matches through Sunday, with Cumberland playing just one match before this week, a 2-1 loss to Tennessee Wesleyan on Aug. 24. The Phoenix dropped a 4-2 decision to 18th-ranked John Brown University on Monday and played at Brenau University on Wednesday.

Cumberland will also play host to Point University this Saturday at 11 a.m., a match rescheduled from last weekend because of torrential rain. The John Brown match was also rescheduled for the same reason last week.

