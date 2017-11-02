Williams scores twice, McNamara nets PK in 3-0 victory

Cumberland moves into next week’s semifinals, facing 18th-ranked Campbellsville University at noon next Thursday.

Georgetown played the last 56 minutes without starting goalkeeper Jacob Roberts, who was given a straight red card just inside the top of the box while knocking down Tyler Watson, who was chasing a long pass forward. McNamara converted the PK for a 2-0 edge late in the first half.

Williams put the Phoenix ahead in the 32nd minute, running onto a long pass from Watson and beating Roberts low and right for his 14th goal of the year. In the second half the sophomore finished a pass from Daniel Picken in the 71st minute, extending the Cumberland lead to 3-0.

The Phoenix outshot the Tigers, 29-2, in the victory, forcing seven saves by Roberts and Michael Hatfield.