Holloway posts two goals, two assists in 7-0 opening win

The top-seeded Phoenix moved into next week’s semifinals to face Campbellsville University at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Holloway netted the first goal of the match on a corner kick that trickled into the net, assisted on goals by Savannah Moreland Ciera Lundy and added her second score just before halftime.

Holloway passed to Moreland in the 21st minute for a goal, giving CU a 2-0 edge, and Lundy’s score from Holloway in the 33rd minute extended the lead to 3-0. Sarah Haddock converted her fourth penalty kick of the season less than three minutes later and Autumn Copeland found Holloway for a goal just 19 seconds before intermission, giving the Phoenix a 5-0 advantage at the half.

Lundy found the back of the net again in the 71st minute, her first two goals of the season, and Keera Sidney tallied the final score for Cumberland in the 88th minute, beating the keeper from 12 yards.

The Phoenix outshot the Tigers, 28-3, in the victory, forcing nine saves by Pikeville’s Caitlyn Hunt.