Cumberland men advance to MSC finals with 2-0 win over Campbellsville

Cumberland (14-2-2) advanced to the finals to face top-seeded Lindsey Wilson on Friday. The Blue Raiders beat Life 3-2 in the other semifinal match.

Williams scored in the 10th and 40th minutes to lift the Phoenix to the win. Cumberland finished the match out-shooting the Tigers (13-3-1) 11-7, including a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Bennet Strutz collected a pair of saves to earn his ninth shutout of the season for the Phoenix.

Cumberland and Campbellsville played to a 1-1 draw during the regular season.

The men’s tournament final is slated for noon Friday at Joe Hood Field.