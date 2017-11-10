CU ladies succumb 1-0 in MSC final

The Blue Raiders (10-5-3) earned the Mid-South’s automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament which will begin next weekend at host sites around the NAIA.

Amara Safuan scored the lone goal of the game in the 77th minute to send the Blue Raiders to the program’s 16th MSC Tournament title and fifth straight.

Safuan dribbled around the Cumberland defense and blasted a shot from 30 yards away with her left foot and past Phoenix goalkeeper Ashley Kambeitz into the upper-right corner of the goal.

The shot was one of 14 on the night for the Blue Raiders, including six on target. Cumberland ended the match with six shots and four on goal.

Jovana Ivanovic secured the shutout win for the Blue Raiders stopping four shots. Kambeitz finished with five saves.

The national tournament field is scheduled to be announced on Monday.