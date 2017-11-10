Williams boots Phoenix to MSC championship in 2nd OT

The Phoenix claimed their second conference tournament title in three years after defeating Campbellsville University on penalties in 2015.

Skraastad’s equalizer came with Cumberland a man down after Jonathan Walderstrom received his second yellow card of the match in the 74th minute, but the Phoenix were the aggressors even with just 10 men in the second half and the extra periods. Skraastad headed in a rebound for the first goal of the year for the captain.

In the second extra period and the 104th minute, Patrick Crowley played a through ball to Williams, who found the back of the net for his team-leading 18th goal and fifth score in the conference tournament in three matches.

Lindsey Wilson dominated play for much of the first half, outshooting the Phoenix, 6-2, but failing to score until late in the period. Nicholas Marcano finished from close range off a corner kick by Mutaya Mwape in the 38th minute.

Cumberland goalkeeper Bennet Strutz kept his team in the match with four of his eight saves in the second half as the Blue Raiders tried to add to the lead. Walderstrom picked up a yellow card in the 58th minute and was sent off with his second yellow in the 74th minute.

Lindsey Wilson’s William Diaz finished with one save, as Cumberland had just three shots on net (among 10 total).

Cumberland will find out Monday at noon where and whom it will play in the NAIA Championship Opening Round on Nov. 18.