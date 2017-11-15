Madonna-Cumberland kickoff noon Saturday

Admission is $8 per person for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under for Saturday’s match. The NAIA sets the ticket prices for the Opening Round and all gate receipts go directly to the national organization.

The University has purchased 100 tickets for Cumberland students to attend the game for free. Students must pick up their tickets in Labry Hall Room 126 by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. and fans must enter by the athletic training room on the west end (South Tarver Avenue side) of the fieldhouse at the soccer complex.

The Phoenix earned an automatic berth into the NAIA national tournament with a 2-1 double overtime victory over sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson in the finals of the Mid-South Conference Championships this past Friday. Cumberland hosted Southeastern University in the NAIA Championship Opening Round in 2015 in the program’s only other trip to the national tournament.

Kisiloski named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Cumberland senior Kaitlen Kisiloski was voted CoSIDA Academic All-District® 2 College Division, as announced by the national organization last week. Kisiloski is now entered into the pool of candidates for Academic All-America honors.

The Stony Plain, Alberta, native garnered Academic All-District and Second Team Academic All-America accolades last year. She holds a 3.96 grade-point average in Biochemistry and will graduate in May. Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District® award.

Kisiloski enjoyed her most successful offensive campaign during her four years with the Phoenix in 2017, moving to outside back and pushing forward on the offensive attack. She finished with three goals and five assists, surpassing career totals from her first three seasons combined (one goal, three assists).