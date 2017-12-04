Six men's soccer players named NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 492 student-athletes were named from around the country.

Schwartz holds a 3.98 GPA in Health and Human Performance while Abudiore carries a 3.80 in Humanities and Social Science and West posts a 3.79 in Athletic Training. Skraastad has a 3.55 in Business Administration and Strutz (Health and Human Performance) and Yarbro (Biochemistry) both hold a 3.54 GPA.

Kisiloski voted Academic All-American for second straight year

Cumberland senior Kaitlen Kisiloski was voted First Team Academic All-America® for women’s soccer, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Monday. It marks the second straight Academic All-America honor for Kisiloski, who was a Second Team selection in 2016.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination to the CoSIDA Academic All-District teams. Those selected for the Academic All-District teams go into a pool for the Academic All-America teams.

Kisiloski enjoyed her most successful offensive campaign during her four years with the Phoenix in 2017, moving to outside back and pushing forward on the offensive attack. She finished with three goals and five assists, surpassing career totals from her first three seasons combined (one goal, three assists). She holds a 3.96 grade-point-average in Biochemistry and will graduate in May.