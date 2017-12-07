Women ranked 21st in final NAIA top 25 poll

The Phoenix won the regular season championship in the Mid-South Conference with a perfect 7-0 mark, the program’s second regular season MSC title. After beginning the season 3-3-1 overall, Cumberland won nine consecutive matches, including victories over No. 9 University of Mobile and 12th-ranked Martin Methodist, before a loss at No. 3 Martin Methodist to end the regular season.

The Phoenix posted two victories in the Mid-South Conference Championships but dropped a 1-0 decision to Lindsey Wilson in the championship match.

Rebecca Holloway was voted Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and Brian Davies was named Coach of the Year. Ashley Kambeitz, Marissa Avnaim, Sarah Haddock, Kaitlen Kisiloski, Mariah Aplin, Jennifer Segura, Savannah Moreland, Emily Shires and Holloway were honored with First Team All-Mid-South Conference accolades and Luca Jöns was named to the Second Team. Holloway, Aplin and Kisiloski received Honorable Mention All-America honors this week from the NAIA as well.

Men ranked 20th

After reaching the NAIA Championship Opening Round for the second time in three years, Cumberland was ranked 20th in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Postseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released late Wednesday by the national office.

The Phoenix tied for second in the Mid-South Conference regular season standings and posted a 2-1 double overtime victory over sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson in the conference tournament championship match, earning the league’s automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament. It marked the second tournament title for Cumberland in three seasons.

The Phoenix lost 1-0 to Madonna University at home in the NAIA Championship Opening Round, finishing the season 15-3-2 overall.

Tyler Watson earned Freshman of the Year honors and Adam Grant garnered Coach of the Year accolades while Bennet Strutz, Sondre Risa, Watson, Markus Skraastad, Brian McNamara and Daniel Williams were voted First Team All-Mid-South Conference. Bakary Bagayoko was named Second Team All-Mid-South as well and Watson and McNamara received Honorable Mention All-America accolades this week for Cumberland.