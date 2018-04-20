FCS’ Williams plays for state’s top travel team

Friendship Christian sixth-grader Landon Williams plays for Hendersonville-based Tennessee United Soccer Club. His 2005 Boys Red is ranked No. 1 for its age group in the state. The team won the state championship in 2017 and selected to play in the Southern Region Premier League, which consists of top elite teams from Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Williams began his playing career in Lebanon with Wilson United Soccer and has been with TUSC for two years. At FCS, he plays soccer and basketball and runs cross country for the Commanders.