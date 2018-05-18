Men's soccer announces 2018 schedule

The Phoenix open the season August 25 at NCAA Division II Christian Brothers and begin the home schedule with consecutive outings against Bethel University on Aug. 29 and Reinhardt University on September 2.

Cumberland plays at Martin Methodist on Sept. 11 before a three-match homestand versus Menlo College (Sept. 14), Fisk University (Sept. 19) and Life University (Sept. 23), the last outing the start of Mid-South Conference play.

The club travels to the University of Pikeville on Sept. 26 and Georgia Gwinnett on Sept. 29 before taking on Campbellsville University at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field on October 7. After a road outing at Georgetown College on Oct. 10, the Phoenix host three straight matches, taking on Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 14), Milligan College (Oct. 17) and Shawnee State (Oct. 21).

The regular season ends with a road match at the University of the Cumberlands on Oct. 24 and Senior Day activities will take place Oct. 27 against Tennessee Wesleyan.

The Mid-South Conference Championships are set for November 2, 8 and 9 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the NAIA Championship Opening Round takes place Nov. 16-17 at home sites. The 60th Annual NAIA Championships have a new home in 2018, with teams traveling to Irvine, Calif., for matches Nov. 26-Dec. 1.

Cumberland has hosted NAIA Opening Round matches in two of the last three seasons, falling 1-0 to Southeastern University in 2015 and Madonna University this past season.