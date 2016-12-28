Registration for the 2017 Lebanon Girls Softball Association is now open through Feb. 24 at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 and 28 at the LGSA’s Baird Park clubhouse. Registration is $80 for all age groups except pee wee, which is $30. The fastpitch softball league is open to girls ages 4-14. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.

Middle Tennessee Shock seeking Wilson County home school girls for fastpitch softball team

The Middle Tennessee Shock softball organization is forming a high school home school girls’ fastpitch softball team for the upcoming high school season. The head coach will be Jamie Bone. Players in grades 8-12 will be accepted. For more information call or text Bone at 931-580-5855.