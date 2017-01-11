CU picked fourth in MSC preseason poll

The Phoenix won a pair of games in the Mid-South Conference Championships last season in victories over Georgetown College and Lindsey Wilson. The squad finished with an overall record of 15-33 and a conference mark of 9-19.

Head coach Heather Stanfill enters her eighth season at Cumberland with nine returning letterwinners, including six starters and one pitcher along with 17 newcomers. Seniors Tessa Tomaselli, Kassydi Montgomery and Jocelyn Hernandez as well as sophomore Imani Torregano were voted Second Team All-Mid-South Conference last season.

Torregano led the club with a .350 batting average and scored 28 runs with 17 stolen bases, while Tomaselli batted .323 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs. Montgomery paced the Phoenix with nine homers and 41 RBIs while batting .302, and Hernandez posted a .299 average with eight doubles and 21 RBIs.

Lindsey Wilson was picked as the favorite to win the 2017 Mid-South Conference regular season title, earning a total of 34 points and four of the seven first-place votes. Campbellsville was selected second with 32 points and two first-place votes, while Georgetown College followed with 26 points and the final first-place vote.

Cumberland ranked fourth in the conference poll with 19 points, followed by Pikeville, the University of the Cumberlands and Shawnee State to round out the poll.

Cumberland will begin the season Feb. 18 with a doubleheader against Warner University and Keiser University in the 2017 Florida Invitational in Plant City, Fla.