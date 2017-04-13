Friendship downs Southside 9-3

Three Lady Commanders scored in the top of the first inning and Friendship broke the game open with five in the second before adding the final tally in the third.

Anna Taylor led Friendship with three RBI on two singles and a double. Cloe Smith also singled twice and doubled with one RBI. Frankie McDaniel drove in three on a double and a single. Annabelle Cooksey singled twice and Landry West, Kristen Smith and Deshea Oakley once each with West and Kristen Smith driving in a run apiece.

Oakley pitched a complete game, striking out two.

Friendship played host to Donelson Christian on Thursday afternoon.