LHS knocks off Gallatin 9-4

The Lady Devils gradually built a 7-0 lead through four innings. The Lady Wave got their four scores in the top of the sixth before Lebanon got half of it back in the bottom half as the home team pulled even at 10-10-1 for the season and improved to 5-2 in District 9-AAA.

Addison Fuller pitched four shutout innings with a hit and three walks allowed before Anna Smallwood threw the final three frames. The pair allowed five hits.

Lebanon lashed 12 hits, including a double and single by Megan Jaselskis and an RBI double to the left-field wall by Smallwood in the fourth inning. Morgan Jones drove in a run on two singles while Bailey Lasater banged a two-run single. Brittany Harris had an RBI single. Brianna Nagelhout had two singles and Anna Bennett, Mikiah Prince and Aaryn Grace Lester one apiece.

The Lady Devils will travel to Knoxville for the Gibbs Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They will face host Gibbs at 4:30 p.m. CDT and Knoxville Central at 6 on Friday. The will return to Caswell Park on Saturday for a 9:30 a.m. game against Morristown West before elimination play begins with an 11 o’clock contest with Powell. Mt. Juliet is also participating in the event.