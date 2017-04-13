Lady Wildcats wear out Gallatin 10-4

Richetto got the offense rolling in the top of the first inning with a triple to right field to score Claire Smith, who opened the game with a double to center.

A double to left by Alaina Morris and a single to left by Smith set up Richetto for a two-run triple to right. for a 3-0 lead.

Morris and Smith delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth, followed by Pfefferle’s two-run knock. An error allowed Richetto to come home for an 8-0 lead.

Sidney Link’s sacrifice fly to right field put Gallatin on the board in the fourth. A single and a double in the fifth brought the Lady Wave within 8-2.

Richetto doubled to right to open the Central sixth. Bunts by Pfefferle and Kenzie Meador made it 9-2. Laney Tucker’s triple to right and Morgan Stokes’ liner to center stretched the lead to eight.

Gallatin scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on three singles sandwiched around a wild pitch.

Ashley Foster scattered eight Gallatin hits in six innings with a walk and four strikeouts. Richetto worked the seventh.

Central smashed 11 hits off Link. In addition to Richetto’s three hits, Smith also had three hits while Morris and Stokes stroked two apiece as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 13-9-1 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA.

Portland visited Wilson Central on Thursday.