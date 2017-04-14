Central reaches Soddy-Daisy gold round

The Lady Wildcats climbed to 16-10-1 for the season and will face Christian Academy of Knoxville at 9:30 a.m. CDT Saturday.

Ashley Foster pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Central jumped to the early lead after Claire Smith opened the game with a single and Kaylee Richetto and Brooke Pfefferle walked to load the bases. Singles by Kenzie Meador and Eboni Jordan (two RBI) made it 3-0. An error allowed Meador to score for a 4-0 advantage.

Sequatchie County quickly climbed back into the contest with three runs in the bottom of the first.

But Central answered right back. Laney Tucker and Smith had back-to-back bunt singles to open the second and both scored on Richetto’s single to center field.

Smith walked and stole second in the fourth before scoring on Richetto’s single to left. Meador squeeze bunt scored Alaina Morris, pinch-running for Richetto.