Central splits first two games of Soddy tournament

Morgan Stokes doubled in the bottom of the second inning against Soddy-Daisy and her pinch-runner, Emily Rowe, scored on back-to-back bunts by Savannah Tidwell and Paige Robinson.

Claire Smith and Brooke Pfefferle singled to right to make it 2-0 in the third. Later in the inning, Stokes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Tidwell’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Kenzie Meador.

The Lady Trojans rallied in the fifth with their three runs, chasing starter Taryn Pastore in favor of Kaylee Richetto.

Pastore pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits for the win. Richetto got the final two outs for the save.

Central had a 3:30 p.m. CDT game scheduled with Sequatchie County.

Meigs County jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning which could have been more had Central not turned a double play. But the Lady Tigers got three more for a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

Central tried to rally when Robinson reached on a bunt single and Richetto doubled to center. Pfefferle’s double to center scored Alaina Morris (who had forced out Robinson) and Richetto.

Meigs got those scores back in the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth.

Richetto pitched the first three innings, allowing five runs on six hits to take the loss. Ashley Foster fired three innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits.