Jordan’s bases-loaded walk-off triple lifts Lady ‘Cats in 7th

With the Lady Wildcats trailing 5-3, Brooke Pfefferle singled with one out, Alaina Morris got her fourth single of the game with two out and Kenzie Meador reached on a bunt single to fill the sacks for Jordan, whose blow lifted Central to 17-12-1 for the season going into Saturday’s 5 p.m. visit from Mt. Juliet.

Kaylee Richetto pitched 3 2.3 innings in relief for the win, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four. Starter Ashley Foster surrendered four scores on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Sydney Link surrendered 13 hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

The Lady Wave jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third on two singles and a double. They add two more in the fourth on four singles and a walk.

With rain beginning to fall in the fifth, the Lady Wildcats begin to come back. Savannah Tidwell singles, Paige Robinson bunt singles and Claire Smith walks to fill the bases. Richetto singles to left to score two and Morris’ single brings Central to within 4-3.

Gallatin gets a run back in the top of the seventh.