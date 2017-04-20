Lebanon outscored 12-8 at Portland

Brianna Nagelhout’s three-run homer staked Lebanon to an early lead in the top of the first inning. But Portland doubled that in the bottom of the inning with six against Anna Smallwood, who led after trailing 4 1/3 frames having allowed seven scores.

Lebanon didn’t dent the plate again until five came home in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by Nagelhout (her fourth of the game), Anna Bennett, Brittany Harris and Aaryn Grace Lester as the Lady Devils dropped to 12-13-1 for the season.

Smallwood and reliever Addison Fuller combined to allow 11 Portland hits,

Bennett singled twice and doubled while Harris had three singles; Megan Jaselskis, Morgan Jones and Macy Lee two each and Bailey Lasater one.

Lebanon is off until Monday to begin a busy next week in District 9-AAA action. The Lady Devils will travel to Beech at 5 p.m. Monday in a makeup game, followed by a Senior Night contest at LHS at 5:15 Tuesday against Station Camp. LHS will go to Gallatin next Wednesday before Wilson Central comes in next Friday for Alumni Night.

FCS’ K. West shuts out PJPII

HENDERSONVILLE — Kennedy West pitched a two-hit shutout Thursday for Friendship Christian in an 11-0 win at Pope John Paul II.

West struck out five in four innings.

Her sister, Bayley West, joined Annalise Jarnigan, Hannah Alexander and Lindsay Adkisson with two RBI apiece. Sydney McCormick and Brice Dabbs each had two of the Lady Commanders’ 10 hits.

Friendship enjoyed five-run innings in the third and fifth frames. Dabbs’ RBI single staked the Lady Commanders to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Earlier in the day, Lady Commander coach Regan Ingram announced the Donelson Christian game, stopped by rain Tuesday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. next Thursday at FCS.