Just Box It, Journey’s, Gypsy Jo’s post LGSA wins

8-UNDER

Just Box It 18, Lester Digital 4

Kailyn Roberts racked up two home runs and Autumn Scott one as both singles for Just Box It. Kate Bone singled as she and Teagan Fetcho each doubled twice while Colleena Ralston doubled and singled. Callie Dillard singled three times and Jordan Hawkins, Emmy Lindsey and Alayna Scott twice apiece.

Alyssa Wood singled as she and Ava Felts doubled for Lester. Emma Broomfield, Marleigh Gray, Olivia Lester, Harlie Phillips and Avery Taylor singled.

Journey’s 11, Wilson Bank & Trust 3

Aryanna McCarver homered and singled for Journey’s. Emma Kate Hunter had two singles as she and Reagan Schmitz doubled. Hadley Hayes had three singles; Ashtyn Corley, Lindsay Denson, Waverly Head, Bella Stafford and Cami Dockins two each and Nora Rogers one.

Analyn McKenzie singled as she, Rylee Rogers and Jodan Warmath doubled for Wilson Bank. Avalyn Broach and Julianna Pruitt each picked up three singles; Molly Followill, Addison Lattimore and Carolyn Natte two apiece and Marlie Beaty, Labreion Kirkendoll one each.

6-UNDER

Gypsy Jo’s 6, Spiral Systems 2

Cami Dockins tripled and singled for Gypsy Jo’s while Anniston Smith doubled. Hadley Hays and McKenzie Jo Thompson each singled twice and Halle Bond, Rachel Gaddes, Carlie Maynard and Alivia Weir once apiece.

Sadie Mosley homered for Spiral. Raelynn Ashley singled twice and Ealyn Burton, Courtney Haley, Alivia Lattimore, Makenna Lee, Cadence Malave, Kacie Rose and Kendra White once apiece.

Ligon & Bobo 3, All Around Home Repair 0

Delaney Vaughn singled twice and Exzari’Yah Cason-Bailey, Ansleigh Gray, Ja’Myah Jackson and Anna Kate Potter once each for All Around.

PEE WEE

Cedarstone Bank vs. Southeast Impressions

Hadleigh Gant, Isabelle Goad-Hodge, Karleigh Hollis, Morgan McCauley, Raelynn Parsley, Stella Scott, Aubrey Smith, Ellison Smith and Ellie Webb each singled twice and Leiah Rush and Anna Tyree once apiece for Cedarstone.