Lebanon splits pair at Gibbs Tournament

Anna Bennett singled in two runs in the top of the sixth inning to put Lebanon ahead of Morristown West 5-4.

Morgan Jones’ RBI single staked Lebanon to a first-inning lead.

Morristown West scored four times in the third inning thanks to a pair of doubles.

Bennett, Brianna Nagelhout and Bailey Lasater each had multiple hits in Lebanon’s 13-hit attack. Bennett and Nagelhout had two RBI apiece.

Morristown West finished with eight hits.

Powell scored both runs in the second inning against Anna Smallwood.

Bennett banged out a pair of hits for the Lady Devils.