Lady Hornets swatted at Satterfield

The Lady Hornets scored in the top of the first inning before Satterfield scored seven times in the bottom of the frame, three in the second and once in the third as the Lady Jackets outhit TXR 6-2.

Aly Dickerson and Lexi Dekker had Tuckers Crossroads’ hits.

Bre Buhler pitched the first two innings for the Lady Hornets before Gabby Burton made her varsity debut in the circle and had four strikeouts.

Tuckers Crossroads will celebrate Eighth-Grade Day on Thursday with a 4 p.m. game against Carroll-Oakland.