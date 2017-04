The Lady Commanders scored once in the second, twice in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth as they collected 11 hits.

Annalise Jarnigan had three hits and three runs batted in for Friendship while Riley Walker drove in four runs and Lindsay Adkisson two. Kendal Kelsh also collected a pair of hits.

Kelsh struck out four Lady Wildcats in five innings. DCA finished with five hits in the six-inning game.