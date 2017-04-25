Lebanon edges Station Camp 3-2

Station Camp took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Anna Bennett, who singled twice, scored on Brianna Nagelhout’s single in the third inning. Nagelhout’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly scored Bennett to draw the Lady Devils into a 2-2 tie before Harris, who doubled in the second, came through with the go-ahead hit.

Smallwood scattered 12 hits and struck out two but walked none as Lebanon improved to 14-13-1 for the season and 7-3 in District 9-AAA.

Morgan Jones and Aaryn Grace Lester singled to round out the Lady Devils’ seven-hit attack.

Lebanon will travel to Gallatin to take on the Lady Wave at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Municipal Park.