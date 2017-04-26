Bennett bomb lifts Lebanon

The sophomore slapped a two-run homer over the center-field fence of Municipal Park as part of her three-hit, three-RBI night for Lebanon in a 4-2 win over Gallatin on Wednesday. She also singled home the final run in the fifth.

Anna Smallwood singled in the Lady Devils’ go-ahead run in the fourth and held Gallatin to six hits and no runs in a complete-game outing as Lebanon improved to 15-13-1 for the season and 8-3 in District 9-AAA.

The teams traded two-spots in the third before Smallwood knocked in the tie-breaker in the fourth.

Smallwood and Brianna Nagelhout notched two singles apiece and Megan Jaselskis, Brianna Garza and Bailey Lasater one each.

Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday for Alumni Night. Coach Jody Atwood said festivities will begin at 5 and all former Lady Devil/Devilette softball players are invited and will be admitted free.