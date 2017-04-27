Tuckers Crossroads softball Dickerson leads TXR to Eighth-Grade Day win Staff Reports • Apr 27, 2017 at 7:34 PM TUCKERS CROSSROADS — Ali Dickerson’s three-run double in the fourth inning lifted Tuckers Crossroads to a 3-1 win over Carroll-Oakland on the Lady Hornets Eighth-Grade Day. Dickerson struck out eight and walked one in the circle. Ali Hoffman had two hits while Bre Buhler and Emma Kate Bass joined Dickerson with one each. Tuckers Crossroads will visit Southside at 4 p.m. Friday. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.