Hernandez earns first team All-MSC honors

Hernandez ranks fifth in the Mid-South Conference with a .408 batting average with 13 doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. The Riverside, Calif., native has walked 14 times and posted just 12 strikeouts in 157 at-bats. She ranked fourth in the league in hits (64), total bases (87) and doubles, eighth in on-base percentage (.454) and ninth in slugging percentage (.554).

Torregano is hitting .394 with 41 hits and 16 runs scored in 35 games. She missed 14 contests with an ankle injury early in the year, limiting her stolen bases this season to five. The Laurel, Md., native has five RBIs and an on-base percentage of .447. She collected 13 multi-hit contests during the year as well.

Miles started 48 games for the Phoenix, all but one of those behind the plate, posting a .319 average with six doubles, five home runs, 24 RBIs and 16 runs scored. The Lebanon, Tenn., native added a team-best 25 walks and eight multi-hit outings during the campaign.

Cumberland will take on ninth-ranked Campbellsville at 1 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the Mid-South Conference Championships at Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. The Phoenix will play either Georgetown College or the University of the Cumberlands later in the day Friday, win or lose.