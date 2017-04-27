Oakley singles in walk-off winner for Friendship

The Lady Commanders led 7-4 going into the seventh before MTCS scored three times to tie the score and force a bottom half.

Oakley singled to center field with one out, the last of Friendship’s 14 hits.

Richerson, Oakley and Cloe Smith each racked up two singles and Mattie Smith, Frankie McDaniel, Kristen Smith, Emmy Pitt and Destiny Henderson had one apiece. Kennedy Scharfman tripled to right-centerfield.

Oakley finished with two RBI and McDaniel, Henderson and Cloehad one apiece.

Kristen Smith struck out four batters in a complete game.

The Lady Commanders were coming off a 7-0 home loss to Winfree Bryant on Monday.

McDaniel, Kristen Smith and Mattie Smith singled for Friendship. Oakley struck out five in three innings with one walk before Kristen Smith worked the final two frames with two punchouts.